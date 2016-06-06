INF Rob Refsnyder got the start at first base for the second straight game. He has never played the position prior to Saturday. However, the adjustment was needed after regular starter Mark Teixeira injured his knee Friday and was forced to go on the disabled list. Refsnyder went 0-for-3 with a walk.

LHP Aroldis Chapman blew his first save of the season Sunday against the Orioles when Matt Wieters hit a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning that scored three runs, lifting the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees on Sunday. It was Chapman’s first blown save since Sept. 15, 2015. He has surrendered at least one run in three of his past six outings. “It’s a tough for Chappie to have to come back out after an hour and a half rain delay,” manager Joe Girardi said.

C Austin Romine suffered a torn nail on his left thumb in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game. However, Romine told manager Joe Girardi he was available if needed for the series finale against the Orioles. “It’s good,” Romine said. “A little sore.” Romine did not play.

LHP CC Sabathia labored through five-plus innings, but managed to keep the Orioles scoreless Sunday. He allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and six walks. Sabathia also threw seven shutout innings in Baltimore on May 4. “It was a grind,” Sabathia said. “That put some good at-bats on me. The fouled off some pitches, But I was able to make some pitches when I needed to. It was definitely a battle.”

LHP Andrew Miller was available Sunday against the Orioles even after throwing a season-high two innings of relief the previous night. It was his longest outing since Sept. 30, 2015, against the Red Sox. Ultimately, manager Joe Girardi decided against pitching Miller against the Orioles even though the left-hander warmed up in the bullpen. “I didn’t really want to use Miller today,” Girardi said. “It was a tough situation.” Miller has eight holds on the year.