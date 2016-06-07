INF/OF Rob Refsnyder made his first home start as a first baseman Monday, and he went 0-for-2. He also discovered his Twitter account was hacked Monday morning although he described the hacker as nice. "It's unfortunate," he said. "I'm just trying to focus on playing first base, but yeah, I'm sure I'll have some people looking into that."

LHP Aroldis Chapman wound up pitching a third consecutive day, and he threw nine pitches to get his 10th save Monday. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said Chapman unavailable after pitching Saturday and Sunday. Chapman blew a save chance for the first time this year Sunday when he gave up a two-run single to Baltimore C Matt Wieters and did not back up home plate on the relay throw. Girardi said he would discuss the play at some point with Chapman.

LHP Chasen Shreve (left shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and if it goes well, a rehab assignment could follow. Shreve has been on the disabled list since May 26. He threw off flat ground Sunday.

RF Carlos Beltran hit 17th career go-ahead home run in the eighth inning Monday. While it was New York's 58th home run of the season, it was the Yankees' first three-run home run since 1B Mark Teixeira hit one April 7 against the Houston Astros.

1B Mark Teixeira (right knee) consulted with team physician Chris Ahmad on Monday, and the meeting did not result in him needing surgery to fix his torn cartilage. The Yankees said they think in three weeks following treatment and other activities, Teixeira would be "baseball ready."