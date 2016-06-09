LHP Tyler Olson was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Anthony Swarzak. Olson had a pair of one-day stints with the Yankees. He threw 47 pitches in 2 2/3 innings while giving up two runs against the Mariners on April 15.

RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday. In two stints with the Yankees, Cessa has appeared in three games for a total of seven innings. Cessa’s second stint with the Yankees began May 18, and he has not pitched since May 28.

C Gary Sanchez, who was briefly with New York on May 13, has been taking ground balls at first base with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while he recovers from a thumb injury.

LHP Chasen Shreve (left shoulder AC joint sprain) threw 20 fastballs during a bullpen session Tuesday and felt no pain. He said he will throw his other pitches during his next bullpen session, which could occur Thursday or Friday. If his next bullpen session progresses well, Shreve could be sent on a minor league rehab assignment.

RF Carlos Beltran hit his 15th home run and also became the 38th player to reach 1,000 career extra-base hits. He joined Eddie Murray (1,099), Chipper Jones (1,055) and Pete Rose (1,041) as the fourth switch hitter to reach the milestone. “I‘m happy to be able to accomplish something like that,” Beltran said. “I know that is something that not many players have done it, and I guess the triples early in my career helped me to get there.”

1B Mark Teixeira will undergo injections of cortisone and Synvisc to help with the pain in his right knee. Had Teixeira undergone surgery, it would have ended his season. Eventually, Teixeira might get the surgery, a debridement procedure to remove cartilage. Teixeira had the operation following the 2007 season and wound up missing only five games in 2008, but it also when he was 28 years old and not 36.

1B Chris Parmelee made his first start for the Yankees on Wednesday night. He was 5-for-12 against Angels RHP Jered Weaver going into Wednesday night. Parmelee is the fifth different player to start at first base for the Yankees.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed three runs and four hits in a season-high seven innings Tuesday against the Angels. Pineda has allowed four runs and 11 hits over 12 2/3 innings in his last two starts when there was talk about him being demoted to the minors or out of the rotation. Pineda said he did not think about it but was focused on making an adjustment with his arm angle, specifically on his slider.