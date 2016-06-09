RHP Luis Severino made his third start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and allowed three hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven and threw 51 of 75 pitches for strikes. Severino missed two weeks with a triceps injury and was optioned to the minors when the Yankees activated him from the disabled list. Before getting hurt May 13 against the Chicago White Sox, the 22-year-old was 0-6 with a 7.46 ERA in seven starts for New York.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi capitalized on New York scoring 12 runs and remained unbeaten in his last nine starts despite a final line of five earned runs and 10 hits in 5 1/2 innings. Eovaldi tied a career high by allowing six extra-base hits and allowed two home runs for the third time in his last 30 starts since May 25, 2015.

C Gary Sanchez has begun taking ground balls at first base with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is still recovering from a broken thumb but seems to following the lead of fellow C Austin Romine, who has made a start at first base with the Yankees. “We think it’s a healthy thing for our players to do,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You never know. We consider him a catcher but like Romine did it and all of a sudden we had a need. It’s a position that if you have a need, maybe you can put him at in a certain situation.”

RF Carlos Beltran hit his 16th home run, had a tiebreaking double and has driven in eight runs in the three games against the Angels. In his last 19 games, Beltran is batting .352 (25-for-71) with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

1B Chris Parmelee made his first start for the Yankees Tuesday and did record his third career multi-homer game while going 3-for-4. He is the fifth different player to get a start at first base and while Rob Refsnyder will see time there in place of injured 1B Mark Teixeira, Parmelee will also get chances to play.