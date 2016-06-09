FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Luis Severino made his third start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and allowed three hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven and threw 51 of 75 pitches for strikes. Severino missed two weeks with a triceps injury and was optioned to the minors when the Yankees activated him from the disabled list. Before getting hurt May 13 against the Chicago White Sox, the 22-year-old was 0-6 with a 7.46 ERA in seven starts for New York.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi capitalized on New York scoring 12 runs and remained unbeaten in his last nine starts despite a final line of five earned runs and 10 hits in 5 1/2 innings. Eovaldi tied a career high by allowing six extra-base hits and allowed two home runs for the third time in his last 30 starts since May 25, 2015.

C Gary Sanchez has begun taking ground balls at first base with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is still recovering from a broken thumb but seems to following the lead of fellow C Austin Romine, who has made a start at first base with the Yankees. “We think it’s a healthy thing for our players to do,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You never know. We consider him a catcher but like Romine did it and all of a sudden we had a need. It’s a position that if you have a need, maybe you can put him at in a certain situation.”

RF Carlos Beltran hit his 16th home run, had a tiebreaking double and has driven in eight runs in the three games against the Angels. In his last 19 games, Beltran is batting .352 (25-for-71) with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

1B Chris Parmelee made his first start for the Yankees Tuesday and did record his third career multi-homer game while going 3-for-4. He is the fifth different player to get a start at first base and while Rob Refsnyder will see time there in place of injured 1B Mark Teixeira, Parmelee will also get chances to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.