RHP Luis Severino’s third start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barres was viewed in its entirety by manager Joe Girardi on Thursday. Severino threw 75 pitches in six scoreless innings and Girardi thought his sliders and changeups were better but he needed better command with some pitches.

LHP Chasen Shreve (left shoulder) had a bullpen session Thursday and threw 25 pitches. On Tuesday, he threw 20 pitches and strictly fastballs, but Thursday he also threw some breaking pitches. Shreve has not felt any pain in his shoulder and will have two days off.

RF Carlos Beltran concluded an impressive series when he drove in two-runs with a bases-loaded ground rule double in a five-run fifth inning. Beltran drove in 10 of New York’s 29 runs against the Angels. He hit a three-run home run Monday, added a two-run home run Tuesday and produced three runs Wednesday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Beltran is the first Yankee to have at least two RBI in each game of a four-game series since Chris Chambliss did so Aug 12-14, 1977 against the Angels.

1B Chris Parmelee and Roger Maris are the only players to homer twice in their first start for the Yankees, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

1B Chris Parmelee injured his right hamstring when he stretched to catch SS Didi Gregorius’ throw for the final out of Thursday’s seventh inning. He immediately fell down and was helped off the field. Before getting hurt, Parmelee was 1-for-3 with an RBI single. Manager Joe Girardi said Parmelee would get an MRI and that it would be a surprise if he didn’t land on the disabled list.