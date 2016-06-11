RHP Chad Green was called up for a second stint with the Yankees. Green made a spot start last month in Arizona when he allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits in four-plus innings. Manager Joe Girardi said Green’s promotion is designed to give the Yankees another bullpen arm and not for a spot start at the moment.

LHP CC Sabathia allowed five hits in seven innings during New York’s 4-0 victory over Detroit. He has a 12-inning scoreless streak and his 2.28 ERA through 10 starts is the lowest it has been through this many starts at any point of his career. Sabathia has an 0.71 ERA in his last six starts since May 4, which also is the night he injured his groin.

1B Nick Swisher might have seemed like a possibility to be called up to replace 1B Chris Parmelee but the Yankees seemed to feel otherwise. Swisher is batting .238 (40-for-168) with four home runs and 17 RBIs with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Joe Girardi said the reservations about bringing Swisher back to the Yankees were because of him not performing “like he’s capable offensively”. Defensively, Girardi thinks Swisher would be “OK” at first base despite diminished range.

1B Mark Teixeira (right knee) will start doing tee and toss at some point next week. If tee and toss goes well, Teixeira will progress to batting practice and taking ground balls. Teixeira exited last Friday’s game in Baltimore with the injury, was placed on the disabled list Saturday. The Yankees have said the goal for him to return is three weeks.

1B Chris Parmelee was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. Manager Joe Girardi said Parmelee will miss at least a month with the injury. Parmelee had four hits during eight at-bats in his first two starts for the Yankees before getting injured in the seventh inning Thursday. He is the fourth Yankees first baseman to land on the DL this year, including Greg Bird, who had season-ending shoulder surgery in the winter.