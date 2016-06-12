RHP Masahiro Tanaka allowed five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings on Saturday as he pitched on four days’ rest for the second straight time. Numbers indicate Tanaka is better on five days’ rest as he has a 4.69 ERA on four days’ rest, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi tried to downplay it by saying: “I mean I‘m sure there’s something to it, but as a manager, when you’re playing 40 out of 41 days, you can’t have a six-man rotation, you just can’t do it. Your roster would be all screwed up. It’s not like he hasn’t thrown the ball well. He’s throwing the ball well his last couple of starts, he just made a couple of mistakes tonight.”

LHP Chasen Shreve (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Shreve has been on the disabled list since May 26 with inflammation of his AC joint and earlier this week threw two bullpen sessions without pain.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury made a running catch in front of the left-center field fence and crashed face-first into the wall on a fly ball hit by DH Victor Martinez on Saturday. He stayed in the game and also drew a walk in the fourth straight game for the first time in his career.

RHP Michael Pineda will attempt to win consecutive starts on Sunday afternoon when he faces the Tigers for the second time in three starts. Pineda is 3-6 with a 6.14 ERA but coming off one of his best starts of the season. On Tuesday, he completed seven innings for the first time since July 4 when he allowed three runs and a season-low four hits in a 5-3 victory over the Angels. In three games against Detroit, Pineda is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA.