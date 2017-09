RHP Layne Somsen was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly signed 1B Ike Davis. Somsen was obtained off waivers from the Reds on May 24. He posted a 19.29 ERA in two appearances for Cincinnati earlier this year. In a combined 14 Triple-A appearances, he went 1-0 with a 1.44 ERA.

1B Ike Davis signed a major league contract with the Yankees, and he will join the team Tuesday in Colorado.