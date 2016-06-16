RHP Nathan Eovaldi left Tuesday night after facing three batters in the fifth inning. He allowed a season-high-tying six runs and eight hits, two of them homers. Since he won six straight starts from May 7 to May 29, Eovaldi has allowed 16 earned runs and 26 hits in 14 2/3 innings in his past three starts -- two no-decisions before the loss.

RF Carlos Beltran was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday night because of soreness in his left knee. He awoke in his Denver hotel with swelling in the knee, making it hard to bend without pain. Beltran notified head trainer Steve Donohue. Once manager Joe Girardi was told of the situation, the decision was made to give Beltran the night off. "Hopefully, he's available to me later on," Girardi said before the game, "but I thought he could use a day. It's a little worrisome because the one thing you don't want it to become is a chronic thing. And we haven't really had any problems with that knee. The right one, he wears a big brace." Beltran, 39, went 9-for-26 with two doubles, three homers, three homers, 11 RBIs and six runs in seven games on the homestand the Yankees finished Sunday.

RF Carlos Beltran had less swelling and more mobility in his left knee. Manager Joe Girardi said he hoped Beltran would be able to play Thursday.

1B Mark Teixera (right knee cartilage) said he hopes to play in two rehab games at Double-A Trenton and next week.

LHP Andrew Miller gave up a leadoff homer in the eighth inning on Tuesday night to Carlos Gonzalez and then struck out the next three batters he faced. It was the first extra-base hit and home run that Miller has allowed to a left-handed batter this year. They were 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts against Miller.

1B Ike Davis joined the team and could help stabilize a position where the Yankees have been ravaged by injuries. He made his Yankees debut in the eighth inning on Tuesday night and drove in a run with a bases-loaded pinch-single, stayed in the game and struck out in the ninth. The Yankees signed him to a major league contract on Monday and selected him to the 25-man roster. First basemen Mark Teixera (right knee) and Chris Parmelee (right hamstring) are on the disabled list and Dustin Ackley and Greg Byrd are out all season after shoulder surgery. The Yankees have been using Rob Refsnyder, a second baseman, at first base. Referring to Davis, manager Joe Girardi said, "We're going to play him against right-handers, and we'll go from there. Ref's done a good job and we've asked a lot of Ref." Girardi, asked about the appeal of Davis, said, "He understands the position. He's a left-handed bat, Ike's played in New York, so he understands that part of it. It was someone we were interested in before in the offseason."