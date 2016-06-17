SS Didi Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a single and a home run. His homer was his sixth of the season and second in the last three games. Gregorius has five hits and seven RBIs overall in those three games.

RF Carlos Beltran was back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a sore left knee. Beltran played in right field and batted third. Beltran went 0-for-3 with and left three men on base on Thursday.

DH Alex Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. It was the first hits for Rodriguez since June 9 and his ninth multi-hit game of the season. In 145 career games against the Twins, Rodriguez is a .328 hitter.

LHP C.C. Sabathia earned the win, giving up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out seven in six innings. Sabathia has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts. He also improved to 18-9 in 36 career starts against the Twins and 4-0 in five starts at Target Field. ”Just trying to mix some pitches. My command was off all over the place, two-seamer tonight, had a lot of runners on, threw a lot of pitches, but was able to make some pitches,“ Sabathia said. (Brian McCann) caught a good game and had some pitches when we needed it.”

3B Chase Headley has a hit in five consecutive games after getting two hits on Thursday. Over his last seven games, Headley is hitting .360. The series opener against the Twins marked his 14th multi-hit game of the season.