SS Didi Gregorius went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. He now has six hits and nine RBIs in his last four games and five RBIs in two games so far against the Twins. In 13 games since June 3, Gregorius is hitting .346.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka matched a season-high eight innings pitched on Friday in earning his fourth win. Tanaka allowed one run on seven hits and walked none, striking out five. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Tanaka improved to 3-0 in his career against the Twins and 2-0 at Target Field.

RF Carlos Beltran went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning on Friday. The home run was his 17th of the season, which leads the team. It was Beltran’s fourth game this season of at least three hits. He has 19 career homers against the Twins, but just two at Target Field.

3B Chase Headley went 2-for-2 and also had two walks on Friday. Headley has hit safely in six straight games and in seven of his last eight overall.