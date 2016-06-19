OF/INF Andrew Romine walked two and got the final two outs in the eighth inning, becoming the first Tigers position player to be used as a pitcher since Josh Wilson on June 20, 2015, at Yankee Stadium. It was Romine's second career pitching appearance. The other was Aug. 22, 2014, at Minnesota.

SS Didi Gregorius went 3-for-4 and has nine hits and nine RBIs over his last five games. He has six hits and five RBIs in three games against the Twins since Thursday. His three hits tied a season high; it was his fifth three-hit game and first since May 25.

OF Carlos Beltran went 3-for-4, including a two-run homer that tied the game in the eighth inning. Beltran leads the Yankees with 18 homers and 48 RBIs this season. Beltran is hitting .364 in 15 games since June 1, with six homers and 17 RBIs. "What I'm trying to do is just be consistent and put together good at-bats," Beltran said. "Right now, it seems like I'm getting good results.

DH Alex Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, pulling the Yankees to within 4-2. It was Rodriguez's first homer since June 3 at Baltimore and 695th career homer. On the home run, Rodriguez passed Babe Ruth for sixth on the all-time list for total bases (5,795).

RHP Michael Pineda allowed four runs, three of them earned, in a no decision on Saturday. Pineda struck out nine and didn't walk a batter in 5 1/3 innings. His nine punch-outs tied a season high and he struck out five straight Twins at one point in the middle innings.