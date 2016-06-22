LHP CC Sabathia will look to continue his resurgence Wednesday when he pitches against the Rockies. Sabathia's 2.20 ERA is the lowest it has been through at least 10 starts of a season, surpassing the 2.73 mark he held at this point in 2003. Sabathia has an 0.82 ERA over his last seven starts and is the first Yankee pitcher to have a stretch of seven starts and allow a combined four earned runs or less since Phil Niekro in 1984.

1B Mark Teixeira began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and did was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly as he batted third and played six innings in the field. He will appear in two more games there and could be activated Saturday. Teixeira was placed on the DL June 4 with a cartilage tear in his right knee and has opted to play through the injury instead of getting season-ending surgery. Manager Joe Girardi said the most important aspect of Teixeira's rehab in the minors is feeling comfortable with his leg regardless of the results.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury did not play for the eighth time this season due to a stomach bug. Manager Joe Girardi said he found out when he arrived at Yankee Stadium and would have used Ellsbury in the starting lineup. Before Tuesday, Ellsbury had played in 11 straight games.

RHP Ivan Nova continued faltering as a starting pitcher as he allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits in four-plus innings. He heard some boos as he was taken out after walking SS Trevor Story. In nine starts this season, Nova has an ERA of 5.19 and has allowed at least three earned runs in six consecutive starts. During his last six starts, Nova has posted a 6.88 ERA. " I think it's location," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "His sinker has not been down as much and his curveball has not been as effective. We need to get it straightened out."