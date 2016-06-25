RHP Luis Severino made his sixth start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Friday, doing so six weeks after injuring his triceps against the Chicago White Sox on May 13. Pitching at Pawtucket, he allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings during a 97-pitch outing.

RF Carlos Beltran remained hot when he had an RBI double in the third inning Friday. He is hitting .343 in his last 19 games and also is the first Yankee to get 20 RBIs in consecutive months since OF Curtis Granderson in August/September 2012.

LHP CC Sabathia (right ankle) remains on track to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Texas. Sabathia injured his ankle during Wednesday’s 9-8 victory over Colorado and had it wrapped. Manager Joe Girardi said there was no swelling and Sabathia would do his normal in between start preparation, which included playing catch Friday and a bullpen session Saturday.

1B Mark Teixeira will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, three weeks after his right knee locked up and he was diagnosed with torn cartilage. Teixeira appeared in three rehab games with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre and had Friday off. Teixeira is batting .180 and has not homered in 141 at-bats. Still the Yankees expect the switch-hitting Teixeira will start hitting even if does not happen immediately upon returning. “Our thought is that he’s going to be Mark,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “I know he’s off to a slow start and I really don’t believe that’s going to continue. It may take him a few days to get going, I understand that. He hasn’t had a lot of at-bats in the last few weeks but we expect him to be Mark.”