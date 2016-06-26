LHP CC Sabathia threw a bullpen session Saturday and remains on track to start Tuesday against Texas. Sabathia twisted his right ankle covering home plate during Wednesday's win over Colorado and has been wearing a wrap on his ankle since.

1B Mark Teixeira was activated from the disabled list Saturday and was 0-for-3 with a walk as he batted six. It marked the first time he batted started a game as a sixth-place hitter since Sept. 7, 2014, against Kansas City. Teixeira had been on the DL for three weeks with torn cartilage in his right knee after it locked up June 3 in Baltimore and he opted for rehab instead of surgery.

1B Ike Davis was designated for assignment Saturday to clear room for 1B Mark Teixeira to be activated. Davis said he was not really surprised the Yankees designated him and added he would consider going to the minor leagues if he clears waivers.

RHP Michael Pineda recorded his fifth no-decision as he allowed one earned run and two hits in six innings. It marked his seventh career game of at least six inning and two hits or fewer, and the first instance since June 17, 2015. It was the fourth time in five starts, Pineda recorded at least eight strikeouts.