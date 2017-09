RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday when the Yankees called up RHP Luis Cessa. Goody, 24, had no decisions and a 4.91 ERA in 19 relief appearances for New York.

RHP Luis Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday, and he allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings against the Twins. In four outings for New York this year, he has no decisions and a 3.12 ERA.