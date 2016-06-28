OF/DH Carlos Beltran made his 20th start of the season as New York’s designated hitter and had three hits. It was his sixth game with at least three hits this season and he has 15 hits in last 35 at-bats.

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup for the second straight game against a right-handed pitcher. Rodriguez is hitting .200 vs right-handed pitching and said he was a little surprised at manager Joe Girardi’s decision. He has batted .282 since returning from missing a month with a strained right hamstring but also is batting .233 overall. Manager Joe Girardi said Rodriguez will play Wednesday against Texas LHP Cole Hamels and the 40-year-old is optimistic he will start producing more frequently once he stops “getting in front too often and swinging at bad pitches.” “There’s a lot of baseball to be played and you haven’t heard the last of me,” Rodriguez said. “I‘m looking forward to when my number is called to come back and be very productive.” GM Brian Cashman also spoke about Rodriguez before the game and said: “He’s struggled mightily against right-handed pitching, so we’re making the adjustment in the short term, doesn’t mean it’s going to last.” Cashman also said the Yankees have given no considering to releasing Rodriguez.

1B Mark Teixeira had his first multi-hit game since May 16 Monday when he singled in his first two at-bats and added a solo home run in the seventh Teixeira had been 3-for-49 in his last 15 games with 16 strikeouts in between multi-hit games. Teixeira’s home run was the 399th of his career.

1B Ike Davis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Monday. Davis was designated for assignment Saturday to clear room on the active roster for Mark Teixeira. He started six games and appeared in eight games overall for the Yankees, who signed two weeks after he opted out of his contract with Texas.