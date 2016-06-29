RHP Conor Mullee was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace RHP Kirby Yates. Mullee was with the Yankees briefly earlier this season and in the minors is 4-0 with a 0.52 ERA in 23 outings.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his seventh start on regular four days' rest Wednesday when the Yankees continue their series with the Texas Rangers. Tanaka is 1-2 with a 4.70 when pitching on regular rest this season. Tanaka improved his record to 5-2 Friday when he allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings of a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Kirby Yates was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday after his disastrous ninth inning Monday when he hit three batters and gave up four runs in relief of LHP Aroldis Chapman. Yates was on the opening day roster and has a 5.72 ERA. Yates has particularly struggled in June by posting a 14.04 ERA in 10 appearances (13 earned runs, 8 1 3/ innings).

RF Carlos Beltran exited Tuesday's game in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring and was headed for an MRI.

DH Alex Rodriguez was back in the lineup against Texas LHP Cole Hamels after sitting against RHPs Tyler Duffey and Chi Chi Gonzalez. Manager Joe Girardi said he did not give any consideration to using Rodriguez as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the series opening 9-6 loss. He also said there is not any indication Rodriguez's issues are physical. "He's getting no treatment," Girardi said. "There's nothing that tells me he's hurt. He hasn't complained about anything." After the game, Girardi said of Rodriguez: "I know he's frustrated, we want him to produce but I'm not discouraged."