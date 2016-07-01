RHP Chad Green will make the start Sunday afternoon in San Diego. Green made a spot start May 16 in Arizona. Since then he has a 1.77 ERA over his last seven starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and held opposing hitters to a .198 average. He also was named to the Triple-A All-Star game as he has a 17-inning scoreless streak and leads the International League with a 1.54 ERA. Manager Joe Girardi said the reports he has received on Green are about how his secondary pitches are improving. "It has improved and I'm curious to see," Girardi said.

RF Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Thursday because of the right hamstring injury he sustained running to first base after getting a first-inning single Tuesday. Beltran has said he feels better and took some swings in the cage before drawing a walk as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Thursday. Manager Joe Girardi said he instructed Beltran to not run as hard if he got a hit to avoid further damage to the hamstring. "I figured he could swing it, but don't run hard," Girardi said. It is unlikely Beltran will play Friday since the Yankees are in San Diego where a designated hitter is not used.

LHP CC Sabathia will pitch Monday in Chicago as opposed to Sunday in San Diego. The reason is to keep Sabathia from batting and possibly running the bases. Sabathia is pitching with a knee brace and is two starts removed from twisting his right ankle. Sabathia has expressed how he enjoys hitting but getting on base two years ago in Milwaukee ultimately led to his season-ending knee surgery. "I was a little concerned about that, but I think he understands," Girardi said of the discussion with Sabathia about not hitting.

C Brian McCann reaffirmed Thursday morning that his right knee is nothing to be concerned about. McCann was seen grabbing at it rounding first base when he homered in the eighth inning Wednesday. McCann then hit a game-tying three-run homer Wednesday and played Thursday. "I may not be flying around the bases but I'll be all right."

RHP Michael Pineda had his fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts Thursday when he struck out 12 in six innings. The downside to his best performance since the 16-strikeout game May 10 was Pineda took a no-decision. Pineda struck out six straight hitters at one point and ended his outing by fanning 3B Adrian Beltre and DH Prince Fielder. He became the second Yankee in the last 100 years to get at least 12 strikeouts, allow two hits or fewer and one run or fewer without getting a win. The other was current Yankees broadcaster David Cone on April 11, 1997 against Oakland.