RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed six runs on seven hits, including two homers, over 4 1/3 innings Friday night at San Diego. He has given up six homers in 10 1/3 innings in his past two starts. In six starts since the beginning of June, Eovaldi has given up 31 runs on 45 hits (including 12 homers) in 30 1/3 innings for a 9.20 ERA. He has lost four consecutive decisions.

SS Didi Gregorius was 2-for-4 Friday night at San Diego. He is hitting .373 (24-for-63) with four home runs, 13 runs and 16 RBIs over his last 16 games since June 14.

OF Carlos Beltran has a right hamstring issue, and he might not start this weekend against the Padres, according to manager Joe Girardi. Petco Park is the only current ballpark in which Beltran has not homered. Beltran, who doubled as a pinch-hitter Friday night, is batting .299 this season with 19 homers and 53 RBIs in 74 games.

C Brian McCann's 13th homer Friday night marked the eighth time in nine games that he has had a hit. McCann is batting .364 (12-for-33) with five home runs over those nine games.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury reached base by catcher's interference for the seventh time this season while leading off the first Friday night. No major league player has had more than seven catcher's interference calls since Roberto Kelly had eight in 1992. Ellsbury leads the major leagues since 2007 with 21 catcher's interference calls.