RHP Conor Mullee, who departed Friday night's game because of a "funny feeling" in his pitching hand, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. Mullee conferred with an orthopedic doctor on the Padres' staff Saturday. "Everything checked out OK," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

CF Mason Williams was sent on a rehab assignment to rookie-level GCL Yankees East. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list late in spring training after having right shoulder surgery last August and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 14.

OF Carlos Beltran missed another start with a tender hamstring Saturday night, although he doubled as a pinch-hitter Friday night. Girardi said Beltran would likely return to the starting lineup Monday as the designated hitter when the Yankees open a series in Chicago against the White Sox.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 with a double and scored the Yankees' only run Saturday night. He is hitting .353 (12-for-34) in eight interleague games this season and is a career .325 hitter (39-for-120) in 29 games against National League teams.

LF Brett Gardner is hitting .323 (32-for-99) in 25 games since June 3. He has five doubles, three RBIs and 20 runs scored during the run.