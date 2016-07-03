FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Conor Mullee, who departed Friday night's game because of a "funny feeling" in his pitching hand, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. Mullee conferred with an orthopedic doctor on the Padres' staff Saturday. "Everything checked out OK," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

CF Mason Williams was sent on a rehab assignment to rookie-level GCL Yankees East. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list late in spring training after having right shoulder surgery last August and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 14.

OF Carlos Beltran missed another start with a tender hamstring Saturday night, although he doubled as a pinch-hitter Friday night. Girardi said Beltran would likely return to the starting lineup Monday as the designated hitter when the Yankees open a series in Chicago against the White Sox.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 with a double and scored the Yankees' only run Saturday night. He is hitting .353 (12-for-34) in eight interleague games this season and is a career .325 hitter (39-for-120) in 29 games against National League teams.

LF Brett Gardner is hitting .323 (32-for-99) in 25 games since June 3. He has five doubles, three RBIs and 20 runs scored during the run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.