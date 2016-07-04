FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Chad Green, who was officially promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday morning, allowed one run -- on a second-inning homer by former Yankees 3B Yangervis Solarte -- on three hits with eight strikeouts over six innings. He picked up his first major league win in his second career start.

RHP Conor Mullee, who went on the disabled list Saturday after coming out of Friday night's game in San Diego with numbness in his pitching hand, will see a Yankees hand specialist on Tuesday.

SS Didi Gregorius' fourth-inning homer extended his hitting streak to seven games (11-for-30). He is hitting .361 (26-for-72) in his last 18 games since June 14 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

OF Carlos Beltran was 1-for-2 with a double in two pinch-hitting appearances in three weekend games against the Padres. But Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that he's not sure Beltran (sore hamstring) will be ready to return to the outfield on Monday when the Yankees return to American League action at the Chicago White Sox. If Beltran can't play in the outfield, the switch-hitter would be the designated hitter, keeping Alex Rodriguez out of the lineup.

1B Mark Teixeira hit two homers Sunday to join Mickey Mantle (536), Eddie Murray (504), Chipper Jones (436) and Carlos Beltran (411) as the fifth switch hitter in major league history to reach 400. His three-RBI game was his first since April 7. Sunday's game was also the 42nd multi-homer game of Teixeira's career.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday. He is hitting .368 (14-for-38) in nine interleague games this season with three doubles, a triple, five RBIs and seven runs. His 21 multi-hit games this season are tied for the most by a Yankee.

