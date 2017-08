SS Didi Gregorious was given a day off on Tuesday, replaced by 2B/INF Starlin Castro.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace RHP Luis Cessa, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to be a starter.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury had an ice bag on a leg, but manager Joe Girardi said it wasn't the reason Ellsbury didn't start.