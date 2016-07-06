RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Tuesday, after allowing a career-high three runs (two earned) in a relief outing against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Manager Joe Girardi said Cessa will return to starting while in Triple-A. Cessa went 1-0 with a 3.95 ERA in six relief appearances with the Yankees.

2B Starlin Castro started at SS for the Yankees on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Castro, a former SS for the Chicago Cubs, has played 2B since joining the Yankees. Prior to the game, manager Joe Girardi gave Castro mixed reviews on his first half of the season. "I think he's done OK," Girardi said. "I think he can play better. I think he can be even more productive than he's been. He's adapted to second base well. I think he fits well into this club. I think he's handled coming to New York well. So, I think he's done pretty well."

RHP Dellin Betances was named to the American League roster Tuesday for the upcoming All-Star Game in San Diego. Betances is the top right-handed setup man for the Yankees, forming a powerful 1-2 punch out of the bullpen with LHP Andrew Miller in the late innings. Combined, the duo sets up for hard-throwing closer, LHP Aroldis Chapman. Betances is 2-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 41 innings.

SS Didi Gregorious was given a day off on Tuesday, replaced by 2B/INF Starlin Castro.

SS Didi Gregorius didn't start for the Yankees on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, getting a day off after making three errors in New York's loss Monday to open the series. Gregorius had started 29 straight games and wasn't in the starting lineup for just the third time this season. The Yankees played 2B Starlin Castro, a former SS with the Chicago Cubs, in Gregorius' SS spot.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace RHP Luis Cessa, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to be a starter.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Tuesday. Shreve, who was with the Yankees earlier this season, has added some depth to his slider. Manager Joe Girardi is eager to see how it works in Shreve's second stint, especially against left-handed hitters. Shreve went 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA in 19 relief appearances with New York in his previous stint this year.

OF Carlos Beltran started in RF for the Yankees on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, clearing the way for Alex Rodriguez to handle the DH role. It was the first time since June 25 that manager Joe Girardi was able to write both of their names into his starting lineup. Beltran, who hadn't started in five straight games coming into the series because of a hamstring issue, was also named to the American League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game in San Diego. He went 3-for-5 against the White Sox with an RBI double. "Carlos feels that he's ready to play the outfield and to put them both in there is good," Girardi said. "You watch Carlos (Tuesday) and you're somewhat concerned, but you hope that everything is good."

OF Jacoby Ellsbury had an ice bag on a leg, but manager Joe Girardi said it wasn't the reason Ellsbury didn't start.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury didn't start for the Yankees on Tuesday in the second game of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Ellsbury was spotted wearing an ice bag on his leg Tuesday, after the first game of the series, but manager Joe Girardi said the decision not to start Ellsbury had more to do with matchups against Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon, who started. "I'm just trying to put as many righties as I can against this guy," Girardi said prior to the game. "He's played a bunch of days in a row. He's got some soreness to him, but it won't keep me from putting him in the game."

LHP Andrew Miller was named to the American League roster Tuesday for the upcoming All-Star Game in San Diego. Miller, one of the Yankees' top left-handed set-up option out of the bullpen, is 5-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings this season, his second as a Yankees reliever.