SS Jorge Mateo was suspended two weeks by the Yankees on Wednesday for a violation of team policy. Mateo, who's considered by multiple scouting services to be New York's top prospect, will not participate in the 2016 Future's Gameon Sunday at Petco Park. Mateo is hitting .266 with five home runs, 34 RBIs and 26 steals for Single-A Tampa this season.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran was back to manning the DH role for the Yankees in their series-finale Wednesday at the White Sox. Beltran, who started in RF against Chicagoon Tuesday, is still dealing with a right hamstring strain. He was removed from the gameTuesdayafter six innings, despite going 3-for-5 with a double and RBI to that point. Beltran went 0-for-4 as the DH on Wednesday, a spot that forces full-time DH Alex Rodriguez out of the starting lineup because he doesn't play a position in the field. Manager Joe Girardi said Beltran, who will play for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, could be nursing the injury for awhile. "We're worried about it," Girardi said. "We're trying to be protective of it. It's not gone. The issue's not gone, so he's probably going to DH more than play the outfield for a little bit."

RHP Ivan Nova will start for the Yankeeson Thursdayin the opener of a four-game series at the Cleveland Indians. Nova, making his 12th start this season, will be going on his normal four days' rest. Nova started the year working out of the bullpen, but has made his past 11 appearances as a starter, going 4-4 with a 5.04 ERA in those outings. Nova is trying to stop giving up the long ball. He allowed at least one home run in each of his first 10 starts. Nova has faced Cleveland twice in his career, each time as a starter, and is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in those games. He has never pitched at Progressive Field.