LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday to pick up his 17th save. Chapman, Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the Yankees' one-run lead. "You always try to give our pen the lead," said starter Ivan Nova, "because with them you know it's almost a sure win." The Yankees are 15-1 in games in which all three relievers pitch.

SS Didi Gregorius leads all major league left-handed hitters with a .365 batting average against lefty pitchers. That won't help Gregorius much against the Indians, who have only one left-hander on their staff, little-used reliever TJ House. Gregorius did homer off righty starter Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning Thursday. It's Gregorius' 10th home run, a new career high.

C Brian McCann's ninth inning single extended his hitting streak to eight games. McCann has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 starts. In those 13 games he is hitting .327 (16-for-49) with one double, five home runs, eight RBIs and seven walks.

RHP Ivan Nova won for the first time since June 9, pitching 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and five hits, with six strikeouts and no walks. Two of the four runs Nova gave up were solo home runs by OF Tyler Naquin and 2B Jason Kipnis in the span of four batters in the third inning. "I was trying to go inside with both pitches, but they both came back over the middle of the plate," Nova said.