RHP Chad Green's third major league start turned into a nightmare as he gave up three home runs in the first inning, and another home run in the third. "He didn't have control of his cutter, got into some bad counts and left some balls up," manager Joe Girardi said. "By no means is he a finished product. He's young, and he's going to get better."

SS Didi Gregorius continues to be one of the Yankees' hottest hitters. Gregorius was 2-for-3 Friday. In the first eight games of the Yankees' current 10-game road trip Gregorius is hitting .393 (11-for-28). In the first two games of the Cleveland series he is 4-for-7, including a double and a home run.

1B Mark Teixeira was removed from the game in the sixth inning because of a sore right knee. Teixeira spent time on the disabled list in June with torn cartilage in the knee. "His knee was bothering him, it was 8-0, so I got him out of there. He probably won't play tomorrow," said manager Joe Girardi.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury hit in the No.2 spot in the order for the first time this season on Friday. Prior to Friday, Ellsbury had hit in the leadoff spot in all 70 games he started. Manager Joe Girardi flip-flopped Ellsbury and OF Brett Gardner, moving Gardner from the No.2 spot into the leadoff spot. "I just thought we'd switch it and take a look at it. Their numbers are pretty similar, but we're going to switch it and see what happens," Girardi said. "I'm going to stick with it for a little bit and take a look at it." Friday night Gardner was 1-for-3 and Ellsbury 0-for-4.