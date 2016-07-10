RHP Nick Goody has been recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Goody replaces RHP Chad Green, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 19 relief appearances with the Yankees earlier this season Goody had a 4.91 ERA and no decisions. In 14 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Goody was 1-1 with four saves and a 1.31 ERA.

RHP Chad Green was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

LHP Aroldis Chapman is normally the Yankees' closer, but in Saturday's win he was his own setup man and closer. Chapman pitched a career-high 2 1/3 innings, allowing no runs or hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. But instead of a save Chapman got the win. Yankee manager Joe Girardi said had the Yankees not taken the lead in the top of the 11th inning he would have taken Chapman out of the game after 1 1/3 innings. But when the Yankees scored to take a 7-6 lead, Girardi left Chapman in to finish the game. "We had to use our pen hard today, but we've got time off coming (during the All-Star break), so I was willing to do it," Girardi said.

SS Didi Gregorius' two-run home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season, and his fifth home run in the last five games. "He's a talented player who is starting to figure some things out," said manager Joe Girardi.

LHP CC Sabathia pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and seven hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. "He threw pretty well. He gave up a lot of ground ball hits, but they weren't hit hard," said Manager Joe Girardi. "This is the best I've felt in a long time. Now it's about executing my pitches," Sabathia said.