RHP Nathan Eovaldi was listed on the lineup card as a reliever, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he will start Tuesday against Baltimore. Eovaldi was used in the seventh inning Friday against DH David Ortiz and retired the slugger on two pitches clocked at 100 mph. Eovaldi, 26, is 7-6 with a 5.11 ERA in 16 starts this season. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings during Sunday's 11-7 win in Cleveland and only allowed a hit and three walks.

RF Carlos Beltran became the 46th player to reach 1,500 career RBIs Friday night after his two-run single in the sixth inning. He has 1,501 RBI, and 39 of those have come in his last 45 games.

DH Alex Rodriguez spent part of Friday's early workout taking ground balls as a first baseman. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said it was Rodriguez's idea though he did not say when or if the 40-year old would be used there this season. Rodriguez's only start there was April 11, 2015 in an 8-4 loss to Boston, when he committed an error and recorded 16 putouts. Girardi said Rodriguez looked "fairly comfortable" throwing the ball to the second baseman and flipping the ball to first base. "Last year we were not able to get him comfortable. He wants to try it again," Girardi said. "He came to us, and I'm not going to deny a player a chance, in that sense, so the fact that he wants to try to get comfortable is a good sign." Rodriguez was 1-for-4 in just his second start of the month and spoke about attempting to play first base following Friday's loss, saying it was partially related to his lack of playing time and only being a designated hitter. "A lot of it," he said. "Definitely you want to give Joe flexibility, the other thing is that game I pinch-hit in Cleveland. If I was able to play first base, I would have been able to stay out there and maybe have another at-bat and help the team win.'

LHP CC Sabathia makes his 100th start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon when the Yankees face the Red Sox. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA this year. Over his last four outings, he is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA, and in the two no-decisions, the Yankees have scored 16 times. Sabathia last pitched a week ago during New York's 7-6 win in Cleveland when he allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Sabathia was on the disabled list with a groin injury when the Yankees faced the Red Sox in May, but allowed one run and six hits in five innings in a 4-1 win over Boston Oct. 1 in New York.

RHP Michael Pineda's problems have often been linked to difficulty executing sliders. On Friday, it was the fastball he struggled with at times as all three home runs by the Red Sox came on that pitch. Pineda lasted two batters into the sixth and gave up three homers for the third time this season. "It's just not executing when he needs to execute," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He's behind other times and he gets people out. You have to make better pitches." The first two instances were April 6 versus Houston (three home runs) and April 24 vs. Tampa Bay (four home runs). Since then he had allowed six home runs in his previous 13 starts until Friday.