LHP Mike Montgomery is scheduled to make his second start of the season when Seattle hosts Houston in Sunday’s series finale. The Mariners are hoping it goes as well as his first start, a 6 1/3-inning, five-hit, one-run performance in a win over Kansas City. The former starter came out of Seattle’s bullpen to help shore up a hobbled rotation, and it’s likely he’ll return to his relief role after Sunday’s start -- as ace Felix Hernandez is expected back in the rotation next week.

DH Alex Rodriguez will likely be in the lineup for the third straight game Sunday when the Yankees face LHP David Price. Rodriguez is 1-for-7 in his first two games out of the All-Star brea, batting .218 overall. Still, New York manager Joe Girardi hoped facing a familiar left-handed pitcher can get him going. ”I hope it gets him going,“ Girardi said before Saturday’s game. ”Obviously that’s your hope. I’ve been playing him against left-handers.

LHP CC Sabathia is 0-3 with a 7.94 ERA in his last five starts after allowing five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed five home runs in his last five outings after allowing just two in his first 11 starts. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said those home runs are mistakes with his cut fastball.

1B Mark Teixeira fouled a ball off his left foot during the fourth inning Saturday. He immediately yelled in pain, fell to the ground and was checked out by Yankees manager Joe Girardi and a member of the training staff. A few pitches later, Teixeira heard boos for hitting into an ending-double play.

LF Brett Gardner ended a drought of 180 at-bats without homering when he hit a two-out solo homer off LHP Eduardo Rodriguez in Saturday’s third inning. It was his first home run off a left-handed pitcher this season and it occurred in his 89th at-bat against a southpaw. Gardner’s last home run against a left-handed pitcher occurred Sept. 12 against LHP Jeff Francis in a game against Toronto.