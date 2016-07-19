RHP Nathan Eovaldi will return to the rotation Tuesday after three scoreless relief appearances totaling 7 2/3 innings. Eovaldi gave the Yankees some effective early middle relief before the trio of RHP Dellin Betances, LHP Andrew Miller and LHP Aroldis Chapman but manager Joe Girardi still considers him a starting pitcher. "He was helpful down there, there's no doubt he was helpful down there," Girardi said. That's a piece we've struggled to find since June but it wasn't necessarily hard because we think he's a starter and we're going to put him back in the rotation." Eovaldi is 7-6 with a 5.11 ERA this season and over his last six starts, he is 0-4 with a 9.20 ERA.

OF Mason Williams was activated from the 60-day disabled list and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Williams batted .304 in 12 rehab games in the lower levels of the minor leagues. Williams had a few setbacks with his injured shoulder after initially getting hurt on a pickoff play June 19, 2015 against Detroit.

RF Carlos Beltran had his ninth game with at least three hits Monday when he doubled and had two singles. Beltran, who is the subject of trade rumors, is batting .349 (61-for-175) in his last 48 games since May 19. Asked about the constant rumors, Beltran said: "If you play better, your trade value goes up, that's how that works. It's like the stock market."

DH Alex Rodriguez started for the fourth straight game and homered for the first time since June 18 at Minnesota. Rodriguez's 696th career home run occurred after he had gone 51 at-bats without one. Before the game Rodriguez was seen doing a similar drill with a net that former hitting coach Kevin Long did and said he had been spending the last few days working on his mechanics with hitting coaches Alan Cockrell and Marcus Thames. "It's been a struggle," Rodriguez said. "I've been really bad this year. I've been working my butt off. I just haven't been able to figure it out. Over the last five or six days, I've been working hard with Alan and Marcus. I feel like I'm getting some light at the end of the tunnel."

1B Mark Teixeira missed his second straight game due to a sore left foot. Teixeira was injured Saturday when he fouled a ball off the foot during the fourth inning. Teixeira had x-rays and a CT scan and both tests came back negative. Teixeira has missed 29 games this season and manager Joe Girardi is unsure if he would play any of the games against Baltimore.