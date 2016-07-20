2B Starlin Castro had his second game with at least four RBIs Tuesday when he hit a two-run home run and added a two-run double. Castro had not homered in his past 22 games since hitting a game-ending home run against Colorado on June 22.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his first start since going 4 1/3 innings July 1 at San Diego and allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He worked quickly through the first five innings by throwing 54 pitches but labored in the sixth when he threw 28 pitches to load the bases for RHP Anthony Swarzak.

DH Alex Rodriguez was in the lineup for the fifth straight game but a day off will be coming at some point. The day off will be to keep RF Carlos Beltran's bat in the lineup as a designated hitter since the Yankees do not feel comfortable at the moment with Rodriguez at first. "We will continue to go with it and see how he feels," manager Joe Girardi said. "We'll see if it's an option for us."

1B Mark Teixeira missed his third straight game due to a sore left foot. Manager Joe Girardi said he is unsure if Teixeira will play Wednesday. Tuesday marked the 30th game Teixeira has missed and it is the fifth straight season he has missed at least 30 games. Since the start of the 2012 season, Teixeira has missed 306 games after missing only 16 games during his first three seasons with the Yankees.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury set the major league record when he reached via catcher's interference for the ninth time this season during the first inning Tuesday. Ellsbury tied the mark set by Roberto Kelly with the Yankees in 1992 during New York's loss at Chicago on July 4. He has reached via catcher's interference 23 times in his career. "Well, he's got about twelve of them this year," Baltimore C Caleb Joseph said. "I went back and looked at the video and I was shocked that he was able to still get a piece of me. The ball's outside and he's going to get it and he's done it quite often over the past few years. I guess you've got to get farther back. The only thing I'm concerned about is the farther back I get then you're taking strikes out of the strike zone so it's a happy medium there, but luckily he didn't score."

RHP Anthony Swarzak made a good impression Tuesday when he retired all eight hitters he faced while throwing 27 pitches. Swarzak entered with the bases loaded in the sixth when the Yankees had a 3-1 lead. He retired RF Mark Trumbo on a foul out to first base on a ball that went to medium range right field and then retired 2B Jonathan Schoop on a foul out to shortstop. Swarzak made his 13th appearance and lowered his ERA from 4.70 to 4.00. The appearance occurred three days after Swarzak pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings against Boston and was the basis for manager Joe Girardi using him in the sixth during a two-run game.