RF/DH Carlos Beltran made his 27th start as a designated hitter Wednesday and reached 20 home runs for the 12th season during the eighth inning. Beltran had not reached the milestone since 2013. This was the first time he did so while playing in the American League since hitting 26 in 521 at-bats for the Kansas City Royals in 2003. Beltran also is the third Yankee to hit 20 home runs in a season after turning 39, joining Alex Rodriguez in 2015 and Babe Ruth in 1934.

LHP CC Sabathia will turn 36 on Thursday when he pitches against the Orioles and looks to stop his slump that has lasted since June 22. Over his past five starts, Sabathia is 0-3 with a 7.94 ERA. Before raising his ERA to 3.94 with this stretch, Sabathia had a 0.82 ERA in a span of seven starts. Sabathia is 19-7 with a 3.28 ERA in 35 starts against the Orioles, including 14-7 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 outings vs. Baltimore with the Yankees.

1B Mark Teixeira was in the lineup for the first time since Saturday when he fouled a ball of his left foot while facing Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. He hit his eighth home run and also drew a bases-loaded walk. His next home run will be his 200th with the Yankees. Teixeira stayed in Saturday's game but did not play the next three games. If he doesn't get injured again, Teixeira is likely to play three or four games in a row before getting a rest.

3B Chase Headley was in the original lineup but was scratched about two hours before first pitch due to personal reasons. Headley is one of five Yankees to appear in at least 85 games. He is batting .287 over his last 60 games after starting this season with a .151 average. Manager Joe Girardi is uncertain if Headley will play Thursday.

RHP Anthony Swarzak was not available Wednesday. Swarzak has thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings during his last two appearances Saturday against Boston and Tuesday against Baltimore. In those appearances, he has not allowed a hit while striking out four and throwing 64 pitches.

RHP Michael Pineda turned in his 11th career scoreless outing Wednesday night when he allowed five hits in six innings during a 5-0 win over Baltimore. Pineda had three scoreless outings apiece in his first two seasons with the Yankees and four as a rookie for Seattle in 2011. Pineda struck out eight Wednesday, marking the eighth time he recorded at least eight strikeouts this year. In those games, Pineda is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA.