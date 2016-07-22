RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre not because of ineffectiveness but because he had pitched in the last two games. Goody has a 4.32 ERA in 22 appearances, totaling 25 innings this season. He has thrown 38 pitches during three scoreless one-inning appearances during his second stint with the Yankees which began July 9.

RHP Chad Green was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to give the Yankees some distance in the bullpen. Green had been scratched from his start with Scranton/Wilkes Barre Tuesday fueling speculation he would start Friday against the San Francisco Giants to give RHP Masahiro Tanaka another day of rest but manager Joe Girardi said it was not the reason for Green's promotion. Green has made three starts for the Yankees and has mixed results struggling in losses at Arizona and Cleveland while allowing one run on three hits in six innings in San Diego on July 3.

DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the starting lineup after having Wednesday off so Carlos Beltran could be the DH. He batted seventh, marking the third time he batted there. The other instances were April 6-8, 2015 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

LHP CC Sabathia is 0-4 in his last six starts and allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Sabathia also slipped on the mound with two outs in the sixth inning and was charged with a balk. He waved off the trainer and resumed throwing without making any warmup tosses.

3B Chase Headley (personal reasons) was not in the starting lineup for the second straight day but entered as pinch hitter in the seventh inning. After the game, Headley said his four-year-old son had a complications from a procedure during the All-Star break. "He's doing better," Headley said. "I don't remember a whole of days in my life that were worse." Headley was in the original starting lineup Wednesday before getting pulled two hours before first pitch.