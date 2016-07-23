2B Starlin Castro had his seventh game with at least three hits and continued his success against LHP Madison Bumgarner. Castro had a double and two singles and is 14-for-30 lifetime against Bumgarner. "That's pretty good," Bumgarner said. "Not a whole lot sticks out, but he swung the bat tonight, for sure. I'm not a big video guy, so I don't watch any of that. I just try to read the game and adjust to it appropriately. But he definitely swung the bat tonight."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka allowed four hits in six innings during Friday's victory over the San Francisco Giants. He has allowed four earned runs in his last 24 1/3 innings and three of those were against the Cleveland Indians on July 10. Tanaka is 5-1 after a Yankees loss and 5-0 in his last seven starts since June 11 against Detroit.

DH Alex Rodriguez was in the lineup on Friday night after getting Thursday afternoon off. On Wednesday, he batted seventh, but Friday he batted fourth for the 19th time this season. Rodriguez flied out with two on in the first inning, flied out with the bases loaded in the second, struck out with two on in the fifth and flied out with a runner on in the seventh. Rodriguez is 2-for-23 during the homestand and his average has dropped to .206.

RHP Ivan Nova pitches Saturday afternoon against the Giants. He is 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 19 appearances, including 13 starts. His last three starts have been among his better ones of the season. In Monday's win over the Baltimore Orioles, Nova allowed one run in six innings. In his last three starts, he has a 3.24 ERA after posting a 7.52 ERA in the previous five starts. Nova's only start against the Giants was a six-hitter on Sept. 21, 2013. Since his second career shutout, Nova is 15-19 with a 5.24 ERA in 41 appearances.