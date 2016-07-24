LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched more than one inning for the second time this season when he did threw 36 pitches. The other instance was July 9 at Cleveland when he threw 32 pitches and pitched 2 1/3 innings. He will likely be unavailable Sunday if the Yankees have a lead in a close game. His 36 pitches was tied for the third-highest total of his career and it was his six outing of at least two innings since the start of the 2013 season.

DH Alex Rodriguez did not play for the third time in four days. He is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, has two hits in his last 23 at-bats.

1B Mark Teixeira started a game as the seventh-place hitter for the first time since May 21-22, 2012, against the Kansas City Royals and was 1-for-5, ending the day with a .186 average. Saturday marked the 39th time he batted seventh and 29 of those instances took place when he was a rookie with the Texas Rangers in 2003.

RHP Ivan Nova continued pitching well this month when he allowed one run and six hits in a season-high seven innings. He has lasted at least six innings and allowed one run or less in back-to-back starts for the first time since July 27-Aug. 9, 2013.