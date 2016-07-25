RHP Chad Green allowed three hits, including Buster Posey's two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh. He wound up contributing to an inning-ending double play and threw 40 pitches during his first career save opportunity.

OF Rashad Crawford, SS Gleyber Torres, minor league outfielder Billy McKinney, and right-handed pitcher Adam Warren were acquired by the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman.

RHP Adam Warren, SS Gleyber Torres, OF Billy McKinney and minor league outfielder Rashad Crawford were acquired by the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman.

LHP Aroldis Chapman encountered a huge crowd of reporters at his locker following Sunday's game and it wasn't because he reached 100 mph with any pitches. Chapman did not pitch since he appeared in the previous two innings and pitched two innings Saturday. Instead he talked about the trade rumors with various reports saying the Yankees were close to dealing him. Chapman is a free agent after this season and said if the Yankees were interested, he would be open to returning to New York next season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings while throwing 118 pitches, the second-highest total of his career. Some of those pitches were cut fastballs, which Eovaldi said he has started employing in recent appearances. "It's just the grip and trusting it," Eovaldi said. Eovaldi has allowed three earned runs in his last two starts after allowing at least four earned runs in six straight starts from June 3 to July 1.

OF Billy McKinney, shortstop Gleyber Torres, right-handed pitcher Adam Warren and minor league outfielder Rashad Crawford were acquired by the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman.

SS Gleyber Torres, minor league outfielder Billy McKinney, right-handed pitcher Adam Warren and minor league outfielder Rashad Crawford were acquired by the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman.

1B Mark Teixeira batted seventh for the second straight game Sunday and the switch-hitter wound up hitting his 200th home run with the Yankees when he connected against San Francisco RHP Jeff Samardzija with two outs in the second inning. Teixeira has hit six of his nine home runs since being activated from the disabled list on June 25 and each home run has been as a left-handed hitter.

RHP Michael Pineda makes his 20th start Monday in Houston when the Yankees start an eight-game road trip. Over his last five starts, opponents are batting .181 (19-for-105) and over his last nine outings, Pineda has a 3.57 ERA. Pineda last pitched Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles when he allowed five hits and struck out eight during six innings of a 5-0 win. Pineda faced Houston April 6 in a 16-6 win and allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings.