LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for RHP Adam Warren, who was acquired on Monday as part of a five-player trade with the Cubs. Shreve was 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 24 games, with 18 hits and seven walks against 20 strikeouts in 23 innings. Warren will initially work out of the Yankees bullpen.