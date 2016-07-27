RHP Adam Warren was activated by the Yankees. He was acquired the day before in a five-player trade with the Cubs. LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster.

LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for RHP Adam Warren, who was acquired Monday as part of a five-player trade with the Cubs. Shreve was 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 24 games, with 18 hits, seven walks and 20 strikeouts in 23 innings.

LHP CC Sabathia recorded his first quality start and first victory since June 16 against the Twins. He had allowed at least four runs in six consecutive starts, which tied the longest such streak in his career (also July 3-Aug. 1, 2001). Sabathia surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He moved into sole possession of seventh place on the club strikeout list with 1,262, surpassing Mel Stottlemyre (1,257). Mike Mussina (1,278) is sixth.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury finished 3-for-5 with a double and snapped a hitless streak of 13 at-bats. Ellsbury tied his season high for hits (last, July 6 at the White Sox).

RF Aaron Hicks finished 1-for-4 with a two-run triple off Astros RHP Doug Fister in the fifth inning. It was Hicks' first triple of the season and first since Sept. 22, 2015 against the Indians. His two RBIs tied a season high (also May 9 against the Royals).