RHP Chad Green threw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless one-hit relief Friday night, helping out the Yankees bullpen after starter Ivan Nova lasted only 4 1/3 frames. Green walked three batters but struck out five, lowering his season ERA to 4.56 in a solid outing.

DH Alex Rodriguez got a rare look against right-handed pitching Friday as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, and he came through with a single off Rays reliever Erasmo Ramirez. Rodriguez was hitting only .193 against right-handers.

3B Chase Headley not only showed off his glove Friday but was the only Yankees hitter with two hits, raising his average to .254 and providing a spark out of the No. 8 slot in the batting order. His hit in the ninth inning made things interesting but the Yankees were held to a single run for the second straight game.

RHP Ivan Nova, the subject of trade rumors, struggled with his fastball and lasted only 4 1/3 innings in Friday's loss, giving up two home runs in the first inning and allowing five runs and six hits. His lack of control resulted in as many walks (three) as strikeouts.