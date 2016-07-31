RHP Adam Warren, making his second appearance since being re-acquired by the Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman trade, pitched a scoreless eighth inning, including a strikeout.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi hadn't allowed a home run in his previous five appearances and 17.2 innings pitched, but he gave up two among his three hits in six innings, taking the loss in a 6-3 loss Saturday. He dropped to 9-7 with his first loss since July 1.

DH Alex Rodriguez started and batted cleanup Saturday night, his first start since July 22. He has just two hits in his last 22 at-bats, breaking an 0-for-12 slump with a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Friday.

DH Alex Rodriguez, given his first start in more than a week, went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, continuing his recent slide. He was 2-for-22 going into the game and his slump has dropped his season batting average to .206.

3B Chase Headley hit his 10th home run and added a single and a walk, giving the Yankees production out of the No. 8 spot in the batting order. He has four hits in two games against the Rays this weekend.