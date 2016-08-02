RHP Dillon Tate was acquired by the New York Yankees on Monday as part of the deal for outfielder Carlos Beltran. Tate, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, joined fellow right-handers Erik Swanson and Nick Green in heading to the Bronx. With Single-A Hickory, Tate is 3-3 with a 5.12 ERA in 17 starts.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

RHP Erik Swanson was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Texas Rangers on Monday as part of the Carlos Beltran deal. Swanson, 22, posted a 6-4 mark with one save and a 3.43 ERA in 19 games with Single-A Hickory.

RHP Nick Green was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Texas Rangers on Monday as part of the Carlos Beltran deal. The 21-year-old Green owns a 2-2 record and 4.98 ERA in seven starts with short-season Single-A Spokane.

OF Ben Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.