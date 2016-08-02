FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Dillon Tate was acquired by the New York Yankees on Monday as part of the deal for outfielder Carlos Beltran. Tate, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, joined fellow right-handers Erik Swanson and Nick Green in heading to the Bronx. With Single-A Hickory, Tate is 3-3 with a 5.12 ERA in 17 starts.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

RHP Erik Swanson was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Texas Rangers on Monday as part of the Carlos Beltran deal. Swanson, 22, posted a 6-4 mark with one save and a 3.43 ERA in 19 games with Single-A Hickory.

RHP Nick Green was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Texas Rangers on Monday as part of the Carlos Beltran deal. The 21-year-old Green owns a 2-2 record and 4.98 ERA in seven starts with short-season Single-A Spokane.

OF Ben Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.