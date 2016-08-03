RHP Dillon Tate was acquired Monday by the Yankees, along with RHP Nick Green and RHP Erik Swanson, in a deal that sent OF/DH Carlos Beltran to the Rangers. Tate, 22, was 3-3 with a 5.12 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) for Class A Hickory, but he is the key player in the trade for the Yankees. The Rangers selected Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he has battled biceps and hamstring injuries since he turned pro and has seen his fastball velocity dip into the lower-to-mid 90s. GM Brian Cashman said the Yankees likely will shift Tate to the bullpen for the remainder of the season at Class A Charleston.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, and he threw one-third of an inning in the Yankees' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Mets. It is the second promotion to the majors this season for Goody, who was initially recalled April 22 and produced a 4.32 ERA in 22 games while striking out 30 batters over 25 innings before being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 26. He has a 2.51 ERA and four saves in 12 games at Triple-A. Goody, whom the Yankees selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, made his major league debut last season, when he had a 4.76 ERA in 5 2/3 innings spread out over seven appearances.

RHP Chad Green will start Wednesday when the "Subway Series" shifts to Yankee Stadium and Green will remain in the rotation as the replacement for RHP Ivan Nova, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

RHP Erik Swanson was acquired Monday by the Yankees, along with RHP Nick Green and RHP Dillon Tate, in a deal that sent OF/DH Carlos Beltran to the Rangers. Swanson, 22, was 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA and one save in 19 games (15 starts) for Class A Hickory. He was selected by the Rangers in the eighth round of the 2012 draft.

RHP Nick Green was acquired Monday by the Yankees, along with RHP Erik Swanson and RHP Dillon Tate, in a deal that sent OF/DH Carlos Beltran to the Rangers. Green, 21, was 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA in seven starts with short-season Class A Spokane. He was selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to bounce back from his first loss in six weeks when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Tuesday against the Mets at Citi Field. Tanaka took the loss last Wednesday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as the Yankees fell to the Astros, 4-1. The loss was the first since June 11 for Tanaka, who went 4-0 with a 2.84 ERA over seven starts during the unbeaten streak. Tanaka will be starting on more than four days' rest for the 11th time in 21 starts since he started for the Yankees on Opening Day. He is 1-1 with a 1.20 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, whom Tanaka victimized for his lone career shutout on May 14, 2014

RHP Tyler Clippard was added to the Yankees' 25-man roster Monday, and he struck out two and allowed a hit during a scoreless seventh inning against the Mets. Clippard was acquired from the Diamondbacks on Sunday in exchange for RHP Vicente Campos. This is the second tour of duty with the Yankees for Clippard, who was drafted by the Yankees in 2003 and made his major league debut with the club in 2007. Clippard, who was 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and one save in 40 games this season for the Diamondbacks, is expected to serve as a setup man in a revamped Yankees bullpen that lost RHO Aroldis Chapman and LHP Andrew Miller in trades to the Cubs and Indians, respectively. In parts of 10 big league seasons, Clippard is 44-32 with a 2.97 ERA and 54 saves in 529 games.

OF Ben Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, and be laid down a bunt to help the Yankees build the winning run in the 10th inning of a 6-5 victory over the Mets. It is the second promotion to the majors this season for Gamel, who was 1-for-8 during five games in May. Gamel, whom the Yankees selected in the 10th round of the 2010 draft, was batting .300 with four homers, 39 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 93 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.