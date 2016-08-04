FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 4, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jacob Lindgren will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Friday.

C Gary Sanchez was recalled by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Mets. Sanchez, 23, was expected to serve as a catcher or designated hitter on Wednesday. Sanchez was batting .282 with 10 homers this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

C/DH Gary Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre by the Yankees on Wednesday. He will likely be the DH for the next few days because his left thumb is still sore.

OF Ben Gamel was optioned by the Yankees to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Gamel, 24, was promoted from Triple-A on Monday but did not have a plate appearance in a 6-5 victory over the Mets. He is 1-for-8 in six games with the Yankees this season.

