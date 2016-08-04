LHP Jacob Lindgren will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Friday.

C Gary Sanchez was recalled by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Mets. Sanchez, 23, was expected to serve as a catcher or designated hitter on Wednesday. Sanchez was batting .282 with 10 homers this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OF Ben Gamel was optioned by the Yankees to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Gamel, 24, was promoted from Triple-A on Monday but did not have a plate appearance in a 6-5 victory over the Mets. He is 1-for-8 in six games with the Yankees this season.