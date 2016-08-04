RHP Luis Severino gave the Yankees a significant lift Wednesday night when he allowed just a bunt single and an unearned run in 4 1/3 innings. He faced 16 hitters, threw 60 pitches and struck out five. Severino has pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings since returning to the Yankees as a reliever last week.

LHP Jacob Lindgren will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Friday. Lindgren has a 2.57 ERA in six appearances with Class A Tampa this season but has not pitched since April 21. It is the second significant injury for Lindgren, who was New York’s 2014 first-round pick. On June 22, 2015, Lindgren underwent surgery on for a bone spur in his left elbow. Lindgren was with the Yankees from May 24-June 13, 2015, and had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances.

RHP Chad Green allowed three runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings during an outing that featured three mound visits by pitching coach Larry Rothschild and the Yankees getting a reliever up in the first inning. Green’s final line could have been even worse if he didn’t get the Mets to hit into three double plays.

C/DH Gary Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre by the Yankees on Wednesday.

C Gary Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and became the eighth player to get a start at designated hitter for the Yankees this year. Manager Joe Girardi said Sanchez would get time as a catcher and as a DH. Girardi said Sanchez will play the next few days at DH because his left thumb is still nicked up. He was 1-for-4 and recorded his first career hit when he singled in the seventh inning.

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup again Wednesday, but talk about the Yankees possibly releasing him seemed to die down after he spoke extensively about the possibility of it before Tuesday’s game. Rodriguez has started 12 of New York’s 34 games since the team began phasing him out of his everyday DH role on June 25. Rodriguez has not had a batting average higher than .223 this season, and Wednesday was the fourth straight game the 41-year-old did not start. Rodriguez is 23-for-52 (.442) with eight home runs off RHP Bartolo Colon, who starts for the Mets on Thursday, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi did not commit to him starting Thursday. Most of those matchups took place through the 2007 season. Since then, Rodriguez is 1-for-5 off Colon.

OF Ben Gamel was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the Yankees recalled C Gary Sanchez. Gamel had a sacrifice bunt as a pinch hitter in Monday’s win. He also was with the Yankees from May 5-12. He is 1-for-8 in six games in the majors.