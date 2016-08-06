RHP Johnny Barbato was recalled for his second stint with the Yankees on Thursday. Barbato made the Opening Day roster but posted a 5.54 ERA in 12 appearances. With Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Barbato had a 3.44 ERA in 23 appearances. During his last two outings, he posted a 1.29 ERA.

RHP Luis Severino will start Tuesday in Boston. Severino was 0-6 in seven starts through May 13 when he injured his triceps. He was recalled last week from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he allowed an unearned run over 4 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Mets. In three relief appearances during his latest major league stint, Severino has pitched 8 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. He has corrected a mechanical flaw that the Yankees believe led him to tip pitches.

1B Greg Bird, who missed this season because of shoulder surgery but is still in line to be retiring Mark Teixeira's heir apparent, is on pace to play in the Arizona Fall League.

RHP Chad Green was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and is expected to start there Tuesday. Green is 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in eight appearances for the Yankees but has some drastic splits. As a starting pitcher, he has a 7.50 ERA, and as reliever, Green has thrown 9 1/3 scoreless innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup again Thursday, marking the 23rd time in 35 games he did not start since the club began phasing him out of his regular DH role on June 25. Rodriguez did not start despite a career .442 average off Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, but most of those at-bats were through the 2007 season. Manager Joe Girardi said he was unsure when Rodriguez would get his next start. Girardi also said nobody from upper management had instructed him not to play Rodriguez.

1B Mark Teixeira did not play Thursday due to lingering effects from being hit on the left shin by a pitch from Mets LHP Steven Matz on Wednesday. Teixeira has missed 31 games this season.

1B Mark Teixeira of the Yankees announced his retirement Friday, effective at the end of the season after a 14-year career.

1B Mark Teixeira discussed his decision to retire at the end of the season during an emotional 20-minute pregame press conference. "I just kind of realized my body can't do it anymore," said Teixeira, who has missed 207 games since 2012 because of wrist, leg and neck injuries. "If I have to grind through a season not being healthy, I'd rather be somewhere else."