1B Greg Bird (shoulder) remains on pace to play in the Arizona Fall League. Bird is out for the season after undergoing surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but manager Joe Girardi said Friday that Bird's rehab has progressed to swinging and throwing. He will likely be the leading candidate in spring training to take over the job vacated by 1B Mark Teixeira, who announced his retirement Friday effective at the end of the season. Bird made his major league debut with the Yankees last season, when he batted .261 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs in just 46 games.

INF Starlin Castro's first career grand slam was the big hit for the Yankees Friday night in a 13-7 win over the Indians. Castro's grand slam -- which gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead in the third inning -- came in his 998th career game and 3,930th at-bat. He finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Castro is now batting .258 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in a team-high 107 games this season.

LHP CC Sabathia will look to snap out of a nearly two-month slump Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium. Sabathia didn't factor into the decision last Monday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings as the Yankees edged the New York Mets, 6-5, in 10 innings. It was the seventh time in his last eight starts Sabathia has failed to author a quality start, a stretch in which he has gone 1-4 with a 6.85 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 2.20 to 4.15 -- the highest it has been since April. Sabathia is 4-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Indians, with whom he spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career from 2001 through 2008.

1B Mark Teixeira discussed his decision to retire at the end of the season during an emotional 20-minute pregame press conference. "I just kind of realized my body can't do it anymore," said Teixeira, who has missed 207 games since 2012 because of wrist, leg and neck injuries. "If I have to grind through a season not being healthy, I'd rather be somewhere else."

1B Mark Teixeira announced during an emotional news conference Friday afternoon that he would retire, effective at the end of the season, when the eight-year contract he signed in December 2008 expires. Teixeira went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Friday night in helping the Yankees to a 13-7 win over the Indians. Prior to the game, Teixeira wept numerous times during a press conference in which he said he has known for weeks that he would retire at the end of the year. He said in spring training he hoped to play five more seasons, but another season-long battle with injuries -- this time to his neck, knee and shin -- convinced Teixeira it was time to hang up the cleats. He has missed 207 games since the start of the 2012 season. "I just kind of realized my body can't do it anymore," Teixeira said. "If I have to grind through a season not being healthy, I'd rather be somewhere else." Teixeira, whose 404 homers rank fifth all-time among switch-hitters, said he hopes to play regularly down the stretch for the Yankees, who began a rebuilding process by dealing several veterans prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He is now batting .202 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 78 games.

RHP Michael Pineda earned his third win in four starts Friday night, when he allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Yankees beat the Indians, 13-7. Pineda didn't allow a runner past second base until the fifth, when the Yankees failed to complete a potential inning-ending 3-6-3 double play two batters before C Chris Gimenez launched a three-run homer. He was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh to 3B Jose Ramirez, who came around to score. It was the 12th straight time Pineda has completed at least five innings and the fourth straight time he has thrown at least six innings. In 22 starts this season, Pineda is 6-10 with a 5.17 ERA.