RHP Johnny Barbato was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Barbato was just recalled Thursday but failed to record an out on Friday, when he allowed three runs on three hits and one walk in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 13-7 win over the Indians. It was the first appearance in the majors for Barbato since May 8. Barbato is 1-2 with a 7.62 ERA in 13 games over two stints this season with the Yankees and 1-2 with a 3.44 ERA and one save in 23 games (one start) with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to snap a three-start winless streak Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the finale of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka took the loss in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Yankees fell to the New York Mets 7-1. The runs allowed and earned runs allowed each tied season highs for Tanaka while the loss dropped him to 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA in his last three starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 3.15 to 3.40 -- the highest it has been since mid-May. Tanaka is 0-2 with a 5.71 ERA in three career starts against the Indians.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday when he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two over 1 1/3 innings of relief in the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Indians. This is the third stint in the majors this season for Shreve, who provides the Yankees a fresh bullpen arm after relievers threw 16 1/3 innings the previous five games. Shreve made the Yankees' Opening Day roster before being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 19. He was also with the Yankees from July 5 through July 26. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA in 25 games for the Yankees and 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA in nine games (one start) for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

LHP CC Sabathia continued to struggle Saturday afternoon, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings as the Yankees fell to the Indians. Sabathia opened the game with three no-hit innings before allowing a run apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Opposing hitters are batting .187 against Sabathia the first time through the order this season but .293 thereafter. Sabathia has failed to author a quality start in eight of his last nine starts, a stretch in which he is 1-5 with a 6.62 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 2.20 to 4.18. He is 6-9 in 20 starts.