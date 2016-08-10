RHP Luis Severino, making his first start since returning to the major leagues and into the bullpen, lasted 4 1/3 innings and suffered his seventh loss in eight decisions this season. He gave up five runs on seven hits. "I thought he battled," said New York manager Joe Girardi. "I mean, this is a tough lineup. If you don't make your pitches, they're going to make you pay."

LHP Richard Bleier was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. In 16 relief appearances for the Yankees, he had no decisions and a 3.38 ERA over 13 1/3 innings.

RHP Blake Parker was claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Mariners on Tuesday. He was added to the 40-man roster and will be activated when he arrives. In his lone appearance for Seattle this year, Parker pitched a scoreless inning Thursday against Boston. He was 1-2 with 19 saves in 21 chances and a 2.72 ERA over 38 relief apperances for Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who has lost his last two starts to fall to 9-8, faces the Red Sox on Wednesday. He is 3-0 lifetime against Boston, 2-0 at Fenway Park.

LHP Tommy Layne was claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Red Sox and was in uniform for the Tuesday game against his old team. He came on in relief in the fifth inning and served up a long single off the wall in left field to David Ortiz. He then retired the next four hitters in his first outing since pitching for the Red Sox on July 30.

DH Alex Rodriguez only will be in the starting lineup for Thursday night's series finale against the Red Sox. Rodriguez said he was "disappointed" but manager Joe Girardi said that "we're trying to win games."

LF Brett Gardner had three hits and a walk, reaching base four times for the eighth time this season. It was his ninth three-hit game of the year and he is 14-for-38 in his last 10 games.